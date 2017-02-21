Take a tram to Mooball

NON-STOP: Plans for the Byron Light Rail could include the tram travelling into the Tweed Shire.

THE developer of the new Byron tram line is calling on the Tweed Shire Council to extend the line into Mooball to create easy access between the two shires.

Following the announcement by the Department of Planning and Environment that 250 new homes would be built at Mooball, Byron Bay TramLink CEO Peter Finch said there was great potential for an expansion of the new proposed tramline to travel to Mooball from Byron Bay.

"When I read about that new development happening in Mooball, I thought here was the ideal opportunity to move the tram just a little bit further," Mr Finch said.

"It's only a couple of kilometres further north of the shire. I just imagine the tram stop could be right behind the Victory Hotel."

Mr Finch said the Byron Bay Shire was currently assessing the potential of trams powered by solar-charged batteries to link areas within Byron Shire which were not easily accessible.

"The tram needs to have connecting services," he said.

"It would make it ideal for Tweed Shire Council to jump on board with Byron Shire Council and have the tram line extended from where it's going now at North Byron Parkland to service the concert centre venue and just move it a couple of kilometres north to Mooball.

"The people at Mooball could access Byron and the people at Byron could access Mooball if they wanted.

"I don't want to be seen as taking people out of the Tweed and bringing them into Byron but it's also bringing people out of Byron and giving them something to do."

Mr Finch said the project, which used the old Casino to Murwillumbah railway line, could be used for many purposes.

"We're proposing the track goes all the way to Murwillumbah which would incorporate a bike track as well as keeping the railway lines in use," he said, referring to the Northern Rivers Rail Trail proposal.

