TOOT TOOT: Having fun at Tropical Fruit World Miniature Railway is Steam Kings Darryl Moore
Take a trip down memory lane on miniature steam trains

Aisling Brennan
by
16th May 2018 4:29 PM

TRAIN enthusiasts won't want to miss the Tweed Valley Miniature Steam Railway Club open day on Sunday, May 20 at Tropical Fruit World.

Catch a glimpse of custom-built steam locomotive replicas that will transport you back in time.

"It's a museum of miniatures, and it takes you to a bygone era from when steam was king,” club member Peter Nixon said.

The exhibition, which will be held at Tropical Fruit World, is a chance to discover well-crafted miniature trains, whether they're steam, diesel or electric.

The club welcomes members from South East Queensland and Northern New South Wales.

"Members all share a love of steam, railways and engineering,” TVMSR club secretary John Drew said.

Other replicas on display include a miniature electric San Francisco tram, a diesel 'QLD Rail' Locomotive and a steam traction engine which runs without rails.

While some trains are run permanently from the club's base at Tropical Fruit World, others are being brought in especially for the exhibition from private collections both local and interstate.

Where: Tropical Fruit World, 29 Duranbah Rd, Duranbah

When: 9am-3pm on Sunday, May 20

Cost: Entry is $15 for adults, $5 for children

Enclosed shoes required to ride the trains.

