Take a walk along the Murwillumbah Art Trail

WORK OF ART: "Workers Store” acrylic on canvas by Scott McDougall, one of the artists featured in the Murwillumbah Art Trail.

SIX Tweed artists are bringing their work to the world as part of the 2017 Murwillumbah Art Trail.

The Multi-verse exhibition takes people down the path of each artist's different mediums and techniques.

Artist Trish Budd said she enjoyed being a part of the art trail because she could showcase her passion for mosaics and photography through her pieces.

"The name Multi-verse means parallel universes and refers to the different worlds we inhabit and experience through diverse backgrounds or travel to other places,” she said.

"The art trail is an opportunity for artists to connect with each other and to show their work in a setting they otherwise may not be able to access.

"It can open doors for established and emerging artists.”

The trail will also showcase the works of Scott McDougall, who captures the beauty of the Tweed within his paintings.

Mr McDougall said the arttrail was a great place forthe community to learnmore about local artists.

"By being a part of the Murwillumbah Art Trail, established artists can support emerging artists and help promote the Tweed as an arts hub for tourism,” he said.

The Murwillumbah Art Trail will also feature works by indigenous artist John Pene Fonmosa, photographer David Dempsey and potters Marian Williams and Peter Smith.

Pop-up exhibition

The Murwillumbah Art Trail will run from Saturday, May 27 to Tuesday, May 30

The opening night for the Murwillumbah Art Trail Multi-verse pop-up exhibition is Saturday, May 27, from 5pm