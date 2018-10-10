Take a walk down memory lane with country music star

COUNTRY BOY: Troy Cassar-Daley will play a special show at Twin Towns next Friday, October 19 promoting his double-length Greatest Hits album.

COUNTRY BOY: Troy Cassar-Daley will play a special show at Twin Towns next Friday, October 19 promoting his double-length Greatest Hits album.

WHEN it comes to a Greatest Hits package, Troy Cassar-Daley has his wife Laurel to thank.

One of Australia's best loved country artists has released a double CD set containing 42 tracks - including two new songs - on what he describes as "a musical journey down memory lane”.

Troy freely gives credit to Laurel for the idea who suggested it over a glass of wine.

"When you hit 50, there are certain things that start to come into play in your life and nostalgia is one of them and when we came to talking about music, Laurel suggested putting a collection together,” Troy said.

"Looking at the songs, it wasn't an easy task because aside from the hits, and I didn't realise I had 31 of them, there are songs which had to be included because they are key songs people want to hear when you do the shows.”

And that's what fans of Troy will be treated to when he performs at Twin Towns on Friday, October 19.

Troy Cassar Daley will release his greatest hits album this October.

For Troy, the show will be a "watermark gig” with him performing on his own acoustically.

"This is the type of show I have always wanted to do, playing the songs the way I first heard them in the studio - just me and a guitar,” he said.

"In many ways, it's what I do at home, just walking around playing songs with the guitar, annoying the family - just at Twin Towns, I won't be following you to the bathroom.

"Being alone on stage, it will allow people to fully appreciate the lyrics and the melodies. It does put a bit of pressure on me, there's nowhere to hide when you are up there on your own.”

However wit Troy blessed with one of the best voices in Australian music, an acoustic show is the most appropriate way of appreciating it.

Troy is hoping the Twin Towns show will set a benchmark for shows he intends to do next year.

Perhaps the hardest thing, when it comes to delivering a Greatest Hits package, is deciding what to include.

Troy Cassar-Daley is this year's Gympie Music Muster Ambassador. Supplied by Sue Mac Media.

Fortunately for Troy, his label was totally supportive of the double CD package to accommodate all the songs. It will also be coming out in a limited release vinyl version.

"I am really pleased to have this collection of songs out on vinyl, it takes me back to my young days when I first heard music on record and somewhere's something earthy about the pop and crackle you get with a vinyl record which moderns artist are actually trying to emulate,” he said.

"The collection we have put together is a musical mix which was inspired by tapes I use to make when heading off on a long road trip.

"There's a range of songs, hits, new material and crowd favourites.”

Troy will be supported by rising country star Fanny Lumsden, the 2017 Golden Guitar New Talent of the Year winner who also has a new album out called Real Class Act.

FAST FACTS: