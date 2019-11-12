Take a walk through time this Friday

An old photograph of the Tweed Heads South Public School. picture: Supplied

An old photograph of the Tweed Heads South Public School. picture: Supplied

SIX DECADES of memories will be recalled as Tweed Heads South Public School opens its

original classrooms next week to celebrate the school’s proud history.

The school will soon be undergoing a major upgrade to provide state of the art learning spaces and facilities in a new, fresh and modern building.

The project will involve removal of some of the original school buildings, which opened in 1958 at a cost of £10,400.

The community is being given an opportunity to take a walk down memory lane with a tour of the school on Friday, November 15 from 3.30pm.

The school’s Principal Ian Reeson said the school holds fond memories for many people in our community, with some having had three generations of their family graduate through the school gates.

“People feel very connected to this school and it’s important we give them the opportunity to relive their memories and see the school as they remember it before we embark on a new and exciting era,” he said.

“This is a chance for former students, staff and their families and friends to revisit the classrooms, ring the old school bell, and remember old friends.”

There will be old photographs on display, a short presentation from former staff and students followed by a free sausage sizzle.

Mr Reeson said the upgrade was still in the planning stages but was needed to meet the growing demand for enrolments.

The school will remain open during the construction phase.

He described the school as a ‘hidden gem’ tucked between Tweed River High School and the

Arkinstall Park sporting fields.

“We have a large, leafy playground and in more recent years have added beautiful murals to the external walls of many of the buildings which adds to its character and charm,” said Mr Reeson.

“What is most important though is the wonderful people who have helped shape our school so we look forward to sharing this special celebration with many of our former students and staff.

We know it is just as important to them, as this day is to us.”