Take care: whales and Tweed bar testing skills

DANGER: A trawler goes through the Tweed bar in big surf. Blainey Woodham /

SAVING LIVES ON WATER Marine Rescue Point Danger

OUR volunteers have witnessed some spectacular whale sightings, migrating both north and now south, along with their calves.

Everyone should be able to enjoy these spectacular sights but there are limitations while on the water.

The approach distance for whales in NSW and Commonwealth waters is 100 metres for whales without calves.

If calves are present the approach distance is 300 metres.

Be mindful that the whales can be inquisitive and you will have to be aware of the whales moving and breaching as this can pose a risk to a vessel and its occupants.

Let's all enjoy the whale watching season and stay safe and follow the set limits.

BAR CROSSING

We cannot advise a boater that it is safe to cross a bar or provide a perceived guarantee of safety, however, as bars are inherently hazardous, boaters have different skill levels and experience and conditions can change rapidly.

Ultimately, it's the skipper's responsibility to assess the risk of a bar crossing. The key thing to remember is always 'if in doubt, don't go out'.

Boaters should always ensure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket and log on with Marine Rescue NSW.

Web cameras also provide live footage of more than 40 coastal bars. When crossing bars, skippers should:

Check the weather forecast, sea conditions and tides - observe the bar from land prior if able.

Check live footage if a web cam is set up at the bar at www.rms.nsw.gov.au /maritime/using- waterways/navigation- communication/coastal- bars.html.

Log on with Marine Rescue via VHF Ch16 or with the free MarineRescue app.

Exercise caution at all times - even on calm days.

Ensure all passengers on board are wearing lifejackets.

Remember that conditions may have changed by the time you return.

If in doubt, don't go out.

Happy and safe boating.

* Marine Rescue Point Danger writes a monthly column for the Tweed Daily News. The service is run by volunteers. Contact them at (07) 5536 0999 or on Channel 16 (VHF Channel).