Take the survey for workforce skills development

To coincide with World Youth Skills Day, held last Monday, the NSW Business Chamber has launched the 2019 Workforce Skills Survey.

To coincide with World Youth Skills Day, held last Monday, the NSW Business Chamber has launched the 2019 Workforce Skills Survey. Steve Debenport

ONE OF the state's leading business organisations is calling people to recognise the importance of lowering youth unemployment, while also identifying the skills the workforce is in need of.

To coincide with World Youth Skills Day, held last Monday, the NSW Business Chamber has launched the 2019 Workforce Skills Survey.

The survey will collect information on the skills needs of NSW businesses.

"Globally, the United Nations estimates the youth unemployment rate is almost three times higher than the rest of the population,” said NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager Jane Laverty.

"World Youth Skills Day is an opportunity for businesses to raise awareness about the importance of youth skills development and to implement measures aimed at tackling youth unemployment.”

The survey is hoped to help young people trying to get into the workforce identify the skills they need to hold down employment.

"Our survey provides an opportunity for businesses to tell us about their skill challenges, their experiences engaging with the training system and importantly, the challenges and benefits of developing young people in the workplace,” Mrs Laverty said.

"Results from this survey will help us develop recommendations for the future delivery of training in NSW and how to improve the provision of information to students, parents and employers on the pathways to a rewarding career.”

The survey will finished on Monday, July 29.

To take the survey, go online to www.surveymonkey.com/r/2019workforce.