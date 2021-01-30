‘Taken too soon’: Lovable wharfie killed in horror incident

Friends and family are still reeling after the tragic death of a worker described as “the ultimate salt of the earth man” on a Sydney wharf this week.

The man killed after a horror workplace incident at Rozelle this week has been remembered as a hardworking wharfie and a loving father as his family comes to terms with the tragedy.

Max Haywood, 55, died on Wednesday after an object fell from a crane on his worksite in front of shocked colleagues who worked to save him before emergency services arrived.

The Campbelltown man had been a member of the CFMEU for more than 30 years and leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Mr Haywood was described as one of the union’s longest serving members and “a friend to all”.

"My heart is broken for my daughter and myself at losing my husband and her father. He was a good man taken way too soon," Mr Haywood's wife Tracey Haywood said.

Friends and workers along the harbour are in shock at the loss of Mr Haywood, who was a veteran on the city's wharves after working for 35 years on Sydney's waters as a carpenter.

One friend wrote on social media that he and Mr Haywood had previously dodged an object falling from a crane in recent years on a different work site.

SafeWork NSW are investigating the incident and the State Coroner will also probe the circumstances surrounding Mr Haywood's death.

Police on the scene on Wednesday. Picture: John Grainger

On Thursday the CFMEU took to social media to state that "justice would be done" but declined to comment when contacted on Friday.

The Rozelle Bay worksite in Sydney's inner west sits in the shadow of the White Bay Power Station and is a busy working marine district with numerous wharves and boat repairers.

A fundraising effort has also been set up to support Max Haywood's wife Tracey and his young daughter, where he was described as one of the union's longest-serving members and "the ultimate salt of the earth character, mate to many on the Harbour".

