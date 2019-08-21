‘Taken way too soon’: Pizza delivery driver named

A DOMINO'S Pizza delivery rider killed in a crash at Tweed Heads last night has been identified as 18-year-old Shawn Canfell.

Family and friends of the young Tweed man have taken to social media to mourn his death in the wake of the horrific incident on Ducat St.

"I hoped I would wake up this morning and last night wouldn't have been real," one woman wrote on Mr Canfell's Facebook page.

"Shawn, I love you mate. You were taken way too soon and the world will not be the same without you.

Shawn Canfell, 18, was killed in a fatal crash while delivering for Domino's Pizza at Tweed Heads on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Picture: Instagram

"Thank you for having such a positive impact on my life and thank you for always being there for me no matter what.

"I'm going to miss our sushi dates, and our late night drives. I would do anything just to hear that goofy laugh one last time."

Similar sentiments have spread across Tweed and Gold Coast social media pages.

Tweed Byron Police crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen today provided more information about the crash, which occurred about 6pm.

"He has collided with a stationary vehicle on Ducat St that has caused him to eject from the moped into oncoming traffic in the north direction," Det Insp Cullen said.

"As a result, he has sustained injuries that were incompatible with life and sadly he has passed away at the scene.

"The injuries were severe and it's my understanding that he passed away immediately.

"Police are preparing a report for the coroner in relation to the collision.

"The exact circumstances are still under investigation there."

Tweed District Rescue Squad at the scene of the fatal crash at Tweed Heads on Tuesday night.

Domino's Pizza released a statement last night, pledging to support Mr Canfell's family and work colleagues.

Following the crash, Tweed Byron Police established a crime scene and Ducat St was closed for about five hours.

The driver of a Holden Colorado, a 42-year-old man, and the driver of the Toyota Prado, a 46-year-old woman, were not injured.

They were taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Investigations are continuing.