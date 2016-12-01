Taking a seat to stop bullying in schools

GOOD FRIENDS: The children of Tweed Heads South Public School are excited to use their new buddy bench.

THE children at Tweed Heads South Public School are making sure nobody feels left out thanks to a new buddy bench.

The buddy bench was donated by 92.5 Gold FM radio station as part of its anti-bullying schools campaign.

Tweed Heads South Public School assistant principal Damien Taylor said the bench will make a great addition to the school yard.

"If kids are every feeling lonely, left out or are by themselves come over and sit on the bench so people will know to come over and make friends and start playing with them,” Mr Taylor said.

Mr Taylor said the children were very enthusiastic to have the new bench installed near the playground.

"The student parliament decided on behalf of the students where to place the bench,” he said.

As part of the launch day, Gold FM broadcast live from the school and had a range of activities for the students, including a chance to win $1000.

"We won the $1000 and the student parliament will decide what to do with it,” Mr Taylor said.

"They might want to put some other seats and benches in that area to make it a bit of a meeting place near the playground.”