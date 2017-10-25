Taking steps towards social inclusion for everyone

JOIN IN: A group of local youth are planning a diversity walk in Tweed Heads on Saturday.

HEADSPACE Tweed Heads is inviting the community to join the inaugural Diversity Walk this Saturday.

The community walk aims to highlight the rich diversity within the shire.

Event organiser Claire Cottone said the walk was a chance for the community to come together and celebrate each other's different qualities.

"The purpose of the walk is to provide visibility, social inclusion and celebration for not only LGBTIQAP+ young people but all people,” Ms Cottone said.

"Social inclusion is vital in supporting positive mental health outcomes and that is one of our intentions for the Diversity Walk, which is being held in Mental Health Month.”

Join the walk