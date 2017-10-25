News

Taking steps towards social inclusion for everyone

Aisling Brennan
by

HEADSPACE Tweed Heads is inviting the community to join the inaugural Diversity Walk this Saturday.

The community walk aims to highlight the rich diversity within the shire.

Event organiser Claire Cottone said the walk was a chance for the community to come together and celebrate each other's different qualities.

"The purpose of the walk is to provide visibility, social inclusion and celebration for not only LGBTIQAP+ young people but all people,” Ms Cottone said.

"Social inclusion is vital in supporting positive mental health outcomes and that is one of our intentions for the Diversity Walk, which is being held in Mental Health Month.”

Join the walk

  • The inaugural Diversity Walk will be held on Saturday, October 28
  • 11am gather at 1 Bay St, Tweed Heads
  • 11.30am walk begins
  • 12-3pm Community barbecue and celebration at Chris Cunningham Park, Wharf St, Tweed Heads

