Talented student’s bringing a smile to older faces

MUSICIANS at Kingscliff Public School love performing in front of an audience, especially for Tweed seniors.

Students are now making trips to Feros Care at Wommin Bay to entertain residents, providing plenty of excitement and joy.

The concerts are a great way to give back to the community and help the students be comfortable during live performances, according to the school’s instrumental music program director, Nicky Cooper.

“It is great for the students to experience a part of the community they sometimes don’t get to interact with,” she said.

“For the folks it can revive old memories and you see people who are engaged and it gives us an opportunity to go and perform.

“It is a really good match.”

The gigs have really helped the students, who recently finished second in the big band section of the Gold Coast music eisteddfod.