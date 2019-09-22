Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kingscliff Public School band members Sienna Little, Kyan Thompson, Lachlan McKinnon and Asher Warburton perfom for Music Teacher Nicky Cooper. Picture: Scott Powick.
Kingscliff Public School band members Sienna Little, Kyan Thompson, Lachlan McKinnon and Asher Warburton perfom for Music Teacher Nicky Cooper. Picture: Scott Powick.
News

Talented student’s bringing a smile to older faces

Michael Doyle
22nd Sep 2019 6:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MUSICIANS at Kingscliff Public School love performing in front of an audience, especially for Tweed seniors.

Students are now making trips to Feros Care at Wommin Bay to entertain residents, providing plenty of excitement and joy.

The concerts are a great way to give back to the community and help the students be comfortable during live performances, according to the school’s instrumental music program director, Nicky Cooper.

“It is great for the students to experience a part of the community they sometimes don’t get to interact with,” she said.

“For the folks it can revive old memories and you see people who are engaged and it gives us an opportunity to go and perform.

“It is a really good match.”

The gigs have really helped the students, who recently finished second in the big band section of the Gold Coast music eisteddfod.

feros care kingscliff public school woomin bay
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Father and son found dead at plane wreckage

    premium_icon BREAKING: Father and son found dead at plane wreckage

    News POLICE have confirmed the bodies of two males, aged in their 50s and 20s, have been located at the plane wreckage of the Mooney M20.

    Cherry speaks after being re-elected to deputy role

    premium_icon Cherry speaks after being re-elected to deputy role

    Council News Councillor Chris Cherry said she was honoured to be re-elected to the position of...

    Age is no barrier for Tweed’s puzzle queen

    premium_icon Age is no barrier for Tweed’s puzzle queen

    Offbeat For spritely 96-year-old Phyllis Barnett of Tweed Heads South, it is all part of...

    BREAKING: Crash site found for missing plane

    premium_icon BREAKING: Crash site found for missing plane

    News Westpac helicopter unable to winch a person down due to poor weather conditions