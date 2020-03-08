Menu
CHAMPIONS: In the 2020 AFL Queensland Schools Competition, in the junior female championship, Lindesfarne AGS (pictured) defeated Murwillumbah's Mt St Patricks, 2.5.17 to 0.1.1
Sport

Talented young AFL players show their stuff

Alison Paterson
6th Mar 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 8th Mar 2020 12:31 PM
SCHOOLS from across the region were taking speckles, handballing and threading the Sherrin between the sticks during the AFL Queensland Schools Cup earlier this week.

Held at the Cavanbah Cantre in Byron Bay, the competition showed that rugby heartland is under threat as AFL continues to gain traction.

In the junior female competition, Lindesfarne Anglican Grammar School defeated Mt St Patricks, 2.5.17 to 0.1.1.

But Mt St Patricks had their revenge when they beat Maclean High School in the junior male event, 1.4.10 to 0.2.2.

Rankings in the Junior Female Pool B: 1. Mt St Patricks, St Joseph's College, 3. Byron HS, 4. Wollumbin HS.

Female Pool A 1. Lindesfarne AGS 2. Banora Point HS 3. Kingscliff HS, 4. Maclean HS, 5 Xavier CC.

Junior Males Pool B 1. Mt St Patricks HS, 2. Byron Bay HS, 3 Xavier CC, 4 St Joseph's C.

Male Pool A: 1 Maclean HS, 2 Lindesfarne AGS, 3 Banora Point HS, 4 Kingscliff HS.

