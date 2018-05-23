Talkback king to host Police and Community Charity Ball

TALKBACK king Ray Hadley OAM will be lending his voice to host the inaugural Police and Community Charity Ball.

The community is invited to join officers from NSW Police Force, Queensland Police Service and the Australian Federal Police to raise much-needed funds for the children's wards of the Tweed Heads and Gold Coast hospitals.

The event will be held at Seagulls Club on Saturday, August 25, and will be hosted by Mr Hadley, who will also conduct auctions throughout the night.

The cost of the event will be $100 a head or $800 for a table of eight, with all the profits going to the chosen charities.

Tickets include a three-course meal, welcome drink and two bottles of wine per table.

To purchase a ticket, visit www.stickytickets. com.au/61486. For more information, email charityball@police. nsw.gov.au.