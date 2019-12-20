Tanks topped up by town supply must comply

Tweed residents with a rainwater tank connected to the town supply must comply with the current Level 2 water restrictions. Picture: File.

Tweed residents with a rainwater tank connected to the town supply must comply with the current Level 2 water restrictions. Picture: File.

TWEED residents with a rainwater tank connected to the town supply must comply with the current Level 2 water restrictions.

Rural residents who have bought water from a water carter drawing from the town supply also must comply with the current restrictions.

Tweed Shire Council Manager Water and Wastewater Anthony Burnham said he was out and about educating the community about water restrictions and found many residents with water tanks think they were excluded from the restrictions.

“Most homes in the suburbs with a rainwater tank have that tank topped up by the town water supply so the Level 2 restrictions do apply,” Mr Burnham said.

“Any home in a rural area which has been topped up by a tanker carting water from our main supply in Murwillumbah also has to abide by the current restrictions.

“Any rainwater tank which is completely independent of the town water supply does not have to comply but these tanks are few and far between.”

Mr Burnham said council was concerned at how widespread the misconception about rainwater tanks and restrictions was and was moving immediately to correct the misunderstanding.

“Rainwater tanks in our suburbs are mostly plumbed to provide water to the toilet and laundry and one outdoor tap,” he said.

“They are topped up by the town water supply as the ongoing provision of water to these facilities is essential household use.”

He said no resident was permitted to water any lawn in the Tweed unless they had a bore or spear pump supply.

“Plant-based businesses, such as nurseries, orchards or turf farms, can water but only for a very limited time.

“The level of Clarrie Hall Dam has now fallen to 75 per cent.

“We urge all residents to stop and talk with our staff at the local shopping centres to fully understand the restrictions that apply.

“If we all work together and save the 50 litres of water a day each, our limited supply will last a further four months than if we do nothing.”

For more information go to tweed.nsw.gov.au/SaveWaterNow or if you can’t find what you’re after, call Council on (02) 6670 2400.