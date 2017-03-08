Taste of victory found in Mooball

THE Victory Hotel's delicious food has put Mooball on the map with foodies coming from all over to get a taste of the Tweed.

The Victory Hotel's authentic pub meals and atmosphere has just been added to the Australian Good Food Guide, a comprehensive list of the best places to dine and visit around the country.

Victory Hotel's head chef Brendan McDonald said he was honoured the pub had made the list.

"A few people had dined here on holidays and when they went back to Sydney they nominated us,” Mr McDonald said.

"They couldn't believe how good the food was in a pub in the country.”

Mr McDonald said it was the fresh local produce he used for all of his meals that had people coming back for more.

"What shines a light on us is we do everything from scratch,” he said.

"We de-bone all of our meat ourselves. We use four different butchers for the meat we source locally from within a 100km radius.

"We use fresh seafood off the trawler every Friday afternoon and the oysters are shucked by us.

"That's the only way to do it.”

Mr McDonald, who only arrived in Mooball last August, said the success of the pub came down to word of mouth.

"We've had people come down from Noosa, Brisbane and even Iluka,” he said.