Taste the wonders Tweed businesses have to offer from home

The Tweed Daily News is supporting the Tweed Tourism Co in their #LovetheTweed campaign to promote local businesses.

Be energised, inspired and nourished

TWEED businesses are continuing to innovate what they do to ensure residents are well-caffeinated, well-fed and greatly inspired.

Drive-through coffee, eat-at-home culinary favourites and armchair exhibitions are just some of the motivating ways to fill your daily to-do list.

Corner Stop Espresson at Pottsville is serving up takeaways.

Coffee (and more) on the Go

KEEP up your pep and support our local cafes at the same time by grabbing a takeaway coffee, snacks or supplies at your local brew store.

Pop by Hymn Coffee or Baked at Ancora for your sip and bite of choice or grab a coffee, juice or chai, as well as pantry essentials at Garden of Eden or Next Door Espresso.

You can buy a home brew bundle from Ground Control including beans, grinder and Aeropress filter.

Seaside at Kingscliff, see the folks at Salt Mill or Mockingbird Cafe for on-the-go coffee, sweets, salads or sandwiches.

Pop into Osteria at Casuarina for your preferred wake-up brew and flaky pastry goodness.

If you're further south at Cabarita, stop by Pandanus Cafe to take out from their full menu and in Pottsville, call into the Corner Stop or Baker & Farmer for your morning coffee and evening meals, already to go.

Gary Wall from Bastion Lane Espresso at Uki.

For those further inland needing an extra kick, the sweet Bastion Lane Espresso in Uki is open for caffeinated takeaways and beans for home, as well as free delivery for orders over $30.

House of Gabriel in Tumbulgum will sort your coffee needs, family meals and woodfired pizza.

Art deco delight Austral is open in Murwillumbah for grab-and-go coffee, breakfast treats, lunch rolls and more.

Dine-in ideas

WITH an abundance of ready-made or do-it-yourself at home goodness available for pick up or delivery you will never go hungry in isolation.

Taste the world at home with a Mexican fiesta from recently opened Lolita's Cantina in Casuarina or La Barrita at Salt - just add cerveza or sangria - they've got you covered here too.

Tasty treats from Lolita's Cantina at Casuarina.

Let your tastebuds travel to Greece with authentic dishes from the crew at Xenia Casuarina or take a delicious trip to India with a selection of classic curries from Bombay Cricketers Club, ready for online order and pick up.

Asian flavours are on the menu too, with pad thai, pad see ewe and plenty more at Mahsuri Thai and the popular Nasi Goreng from the Choux Box kitchen.

If you're keen for a pre-nibble, pick up a selection of cheeses for your platter from Tweed Valley Whey Farmhouse Cheeses and round out your meal at home with a take-home tub and packet of cones from Gelato & Co.

For buy now, cook later options choose from an expansive online pantry curated by the PLB at Home team or pick up fresh handmade pasta ready to cook from Pastry Bread Espresso.

Sample some of these appetising options and see visitthetweed.com.au/lovethetweed for more temptations.

Support the Hinterland

THE Tweed hinterland villages are right in the community spirit too with food and drink options flowing.

In Uki pick up a pizza and preferred tipple at the Mount Warning Hotel or, in Murwillumbah, take home buonissimo Italian fare from Johnny Francos or Bacaro or order food and drinks from the Court House Hotel.

Drink in local refreshment with takeaway beer growlers at The Imperial Hotel or get in the spirit with homemade gin and rum concoctions with the help of Husk Distillers (pick up some of their distillery-made liquid hand sanitiser while you're there!).

Husk Distillers' Quentin Brival samples a batch..

For Tyalgum locals, the charismatic team at Flutterbies are there for you each day serving up fresh and tasty takeaway or home-delivered meals from breakfast through to lunch, as well as pizza and cocktails every Friday night.

Up in Carool, Potagers - A Kitchen Garden is remaining on duty to dish up colourful, fresh meals, as well as specials on wine from its cellar, with free delivery for Carool residents.

Time to learn and create

IF you're seeking some new perspectives, ready to spark your creative interest or keen to learn more about where you live, we've got some tips for online learning and inspiration during these indoor days.

Take a virtual gallery tour at M|Arts Precinct from your favourite lounge chair, buy exhibition works and support local artists and artisans by purchasing pieces from the online gallery shop.

David Strachan Still life c1967 Oil on canvas on board 44.5 x 39cm Gift of the Margaret Olley Estate 2013 Tweed Regional Gallery collection

Tweed Regional Gallery is posting video tours of current exhibitions, sharing drawing classes, inviting online entries to its Border Art Prize and engaging with artists through the hashtag #YourHomeStudio.

If you're busy creating a work of art, share pics of your studio space to inspire others.

If mastering the art of photography has always been on your to-do list, now's the time - local creative Ryan Fowler is offering online digital photography workshops, or to learn more about spirit-making, watch Husk Distillers' virtual tour that reveals how and why whisky is also on their hit-list, joining the famous Ink Gin and agricole rum made from their base at Tumbulgum.

Tweed Regional Museum encourages everyone to learn more about Tweed's unique cultural and natural history with their latest exhibition.

It's also a great time to delve into the Tweed's backstories with some time spent at the Tweed Regional Museum online to learn more about the area's history.

While the Museum's doors may be closed, they are still opening the archives to reveal some fascinating tales of Tweed days past.

Go to visitthetweed.com.au/lovethetweed for other ways you can support local.