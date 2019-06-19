Tasting the best of Tweed

IT IS one of the tastiest festivals on the Tweed social calendar, with residents licking their lips for it to start.

Taste Tweed 2019 was launched this earlier today, with an delicious sample of food and drink on offer.

This year's festival will be held from July 5-14, with 10 jam-packed days full of events and entertainment.

The focus of the event is to showcase the very best products made in the Tweed, from fine dining using locally sourced produce, to cheese-makers.

Event director Jayne Henry said Taste Tweed 2019 was a festival not to be missed.

This is about tantalising your senses here on the Tweed Coast, by treating yourself to dining experiences and tasting our local gourmet produce,” she said.

"People can expect a beautiful injection of local produce, used by our local cafes and restaurants to highlight our beautiful region,” she said.

Now in its seventh year, Taste Tweed aims to to showcase why the Tweed has some of the best ingredients out there.

"The whole idea of these festivals is to inject money into our local businesses,” Ms Henry said.

"People want to know where their food is coming from and people are more and more conscious of that so that is what this is all about.”

The festival does a lot more than just promote food and drink, according to the festival director.

With a heavy emphasis on showing off the best aspects of the Tweed, Ms Henry said people could expect to experience one of the most beautiful shires in the country in a unique way.

"We also highlight our local regions so we will some cooking classes as well as tours,” she said.

"We have a hinterland tour, we've got a Tweed River cruise and they are all family friendly.”

For more information about Tate Tweed 2019, visit their website www.tastetweed.com.au.