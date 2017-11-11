Taverna tickles Travellers' tastebuds

KINGSLIFF'S Taverna has been included in a select group of the world's top 32 restaurants and cafes "worth crossing the globe for”, according to popular website Traveller.

The website's reporters "feasted their way around the world”, singling out the refurbished fishing cottage on Marine Pde as "the best new Greek restaurant in regional Australia”.

Taverna's colourful menu was praised for its regional flavours as was its unique Santorini style, "in the tiny hamlet of Kingscliff”.

The short feature credited the "brains behind the region's best Italian restaurant, Osteria”, that is, Mark Wilson, wife Lia Mason and business partner Lee Middendorf.

Taverna was inspired by Mr Wilson and Ms Mason's Greek Island wedding and Mr Wilson's professional work at iconic eateries Wategos, Byron Bay, and Icebergs in Sydney.

Mr Wilson said the Traveller feature was a welcome surprise to Taverna and its tightly knit staff.

Taverna Restaurant at Kingscliff SCOTT POWICK

"I was pretty chuffed, we've been getting funny texts from family, and lots of compliments as well,” Mr Wilson said.

Mr Wilson revealed in mid-December a new Indian themed diner would be opened at Salt, Kingscliff, called The Bombay Cricketers Club.

"We're so excited, we just finished a menu development day and my mouth is salivating, the flavours are super inviting,” he said.

"One-Hat rated chef Ved Navghare, probably Australia's best Indian chef, will consult with us for three weeks, and give our chefs rigorous training. This is our fifth restaurant, we've learned a lot and I really feel like we're going to execute this well.”

On Facebook, residents congratulated Taverna. "Certainly (a) deserved award, this is what Kingscliff and the Tweed needs to promote our environment, food and lifestyle,” one said.