Taxis buck trend to expand horizons on Tweed

GOOD NEWS: Murray Spence from Tweed Taxi Service is bucking the trend by expanding services. Blainey Woodham / Tweed Daily Ne

AT A time when cabs around the country are battling increased competition, a Tweed taxi service is bucking the trend and expanding its operations to meet demand.

Tweed Heads Coolangatta Taxi Service has acquired Kingscliff Tweed Coast Taxis and now offers coverage from the border to Pottsville.

Tweed Heads Coolangatta Taxi Service boss Murray Spence said the move had been extremely positive, so much so that his company had to apply for an additional licence to expand the Tweed Coast fleet from four to five vehicles.

"There aren't too many taxi services in regional NSW that are expanding but we have found the feedback and demand has been very strong,” Mr Spence said.

"We still have issues across the border which have to be addressed but we can now offer a service where we can pre-booked to pick up from the Gold Coast Airport and take a fare back into the Tweed.

"While we don't have a standing cab rank at the airport due to some recent changes to accommodate new bus services but we can pick and drop off if people make their bookings ahead of time.

"We also have access to designated cross-border ranks in Griffith St and Marine Parade in Coolangatta where drivers can take fares back down the Tweed Coast.

"Having extra capacity has been welcomed around Kingscliff and the Tweed Coast and it now means that we can reallocate our resources to accommodate any extra demand.”

Mr Spence said there were now three sedans and two wheelchair access maxi cabs on the Tweed Coast.

The value of taxi licences has fallen through the floor with the advent of Uber services.

The expansion bucks the trend for taxi services around the world, who have been impacted by the digital disruption of online services like Uber.

According to data released by the Queensland Government recently, in 2010 nine taxi licenses were traded for monetary value on the Gold Coast, ranging in value from $359,894 to a high of $542,894 with an average of $501,138.

This is what the equivalent value of a Gold Coast taxi licence was in 2009.

In 2017, that had dropped to seven licences traded ranging from $119,894 to $229,894 with an average of $175,766 - showing a 65 per cent drop in the value of licences.

The statistics show the full impact the introduction of riding sharing operations like Uber had on the licenses system, helping to cause a 65 per cent drop in the value of licenses.

To illustrate how rapidly the value fell off a financial cliff, in 2015 six licenses were traded with an average value of $499,911.

Queensland Taxi Council CEO Blair Davies said mum and dad investors had been let down badly by Queensland Government policy.

"They invested in taxi licenses and many were people who had worked in the industry and they saw the licenses as their superannuation,” he said.

"They relied on it. It had a value and that value was underpinned by government rules for the industry and then the government pulled the rug out from underneath them when they allowed Uber into the market.”

Mr Davies said the state government needed to do more for taxi license holders in south east Queensland.

He said a raft of charges meant that taxi licenses weren't on a level economic playing field with Uber drivers.