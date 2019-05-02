Billboard Music Awards: All the highlights
Taylor Swift opened the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas with a hyper-colourful performance of her divisive new single ME! The pop superstar was joined on stage by duet partner Brendon Urie for a high-energy performance of the hit:
But the star was almost overshadowed immediately after the performance by host Kelly Clarkson, who kicked things off with a rapid-fire, note-perfect medley of hits by some of the night's performers.
The ultimate mash-up - @iamcardib approved! ✅ @kelly_clarkson— 9Now (@9Now) May 2, 2019
Watch the #BBMAs LIVE on @9Now! pic.twitter.com/KKIW6j9xtk
Madonna proved she's in no danger of losing her Queen of Pop title with an incredible, high-tech performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards that's rumoured to have cost her $5 million.
The singer, 60, performed new single Medellin with Colombian singer Maluma, 25 - and a quartet of hologram Madonnas, each representing a different character she inhabits on her upcoming concept album of sorts, Madame X.
It was, in a word, insane:
No. Words. 💃 @Madonna#BBMAs streaming live now on @9Now: https://t.co/GurIk3T6bU pic.twitter.com/6RMMbstYJX— 9Now (@9Now) May 2, 2019
The eternally underrated Ciara channelled peak-era Janet with an elastic performance of new single Thinkin' Bout You - Taylor Swift in particular seemed to be enjoying it, dancing through the whole song from her spot in the audience.
The newly-reunited Jonas Brothers gave fans a taste of solo hits Jealous and Cake By The Ocean before performing their number one comeback smash Sucker:
Earlier, rapper Cardi B proved the biggest red carpet showstopper with a plunging gown showing off her rock hard six pack.
WINNERS' LIST
TOP R&B ARTIST
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai - winner
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
TOP ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons - winner
lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
Queen
twenty one pilots
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion - winner
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion, ?
TOP NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Juice WRLD - winner
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
TOP DUO/GROUP
BTS - winner
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake - winner
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion
TOP RAP SONG
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, I Like It - winner
Drake, In My Feelings
Juice WRLD, Lucid Dreams
Post Malone, Better Now
Travis Scott, SICKO MODE
More to come …