Billboard Music Awards: All the highlights

Taylor Swift opened the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas with a hyper-colourful performance of her divisive new single ME! The pop superstar was joined on stage by duet partner Brendon Urie for a high-energy performance of the hit:

Taylor and Brendon perform. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty

But the star was almost overshadowed immediately after the performance by host Kelly Clarkson, who kicked things off with a rapid-fire, note-perfect medley of hits by some of the night's performers.

Madonna proved she's in no danger of losing her Queen of Pop title with an incredible, high-tech performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards that's rumoured to have cost her $5 million.

The singer, 60, performed new single Medellin with Colombian singer Maluma, 25 - and a quartet of hologram Madonnas, each representing a different character she inhabits on her upcoming concept album of sorts, Madame X.

It was, in a word, insane:

The eternally underrated Ciara channelled peak-era Janet with an elastic performance of new single Thinkin' Bout You - Taylor Swift in particular seemed to be enjoying it, dancing through the whole song from her spot in the audience.

Ciara tears it up. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty

The newly-reunited Jonas Brothers gave fans a taste of solo hits Jealous and Cake By The Ocean before performing their number one comeback smash Sucker:

(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty

Earlier, rapper Cardi B proved the biggest red carpet showstopper with a plunging gown showing off her rock hard six pack.

WINNERS' LIST

TOP R&B ARTIST

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai - winner

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

TOP ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons - winner

lovelytheband

Panic! at the Disco

Queen

twenty one pilots

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion - winner

Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD

XXXTentacion, ?

TOP NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Juice WRLD - winner

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

TOP DUO/GROUP

BTS - winner

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake - winner

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

TOP RAP SONG

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, I Like It - winner

Drake, In My Feelings

Juice WRLD, Lucid Dreams

Post Malone, Better Now

Travis Scott, SICKO MODE

More to come …