Menu
Login
Former New Jersey teacher admitted in court to using a school email address to send a student X-rated messages.
Former New Jersey teacher admitted in court to using a school email address to send a student X-rated messages.
Crime

‘#SelfieQueen’ teacher sent X-rated pics

by Jackie Salo
11th Apr 2019 12:23 PM

A former New Jersey teacher admitted in court to using a school email address to send a student X-rated messages, according to officials.

Michelina Aichele, 30, entered the plea on child endangerment charges on Wednesday in Somerset County Superior Court in Somerville, NJ.com reported.

The former Montgomery Township High School teacher is accused of sending nude photos and explicit messages to a student between February and April 2018.

Police said they interviewed the student, who admitted the English teacher sent him four nude pics on Snapchat when he was a junior.

#SelfieQueen
#SelfieQueen

"He further stated that she sent him text messages through Snapchat, stating that she thought about him while masturbating," authorities said.

Aichele initially denied the relationship claiming students hacked her phone then sent themselves her nude snaps, officials said.

Former New Jersey teacher admitted in court to using a school email address to send a student X-rated messages.
Former New Jersey teacher admitted in court to using a school email address to send a student X-rated messages.

But authorities later discovered the teacher used her school email address to send the student racy messages and asked him to take the "Rice Purity Test," which measures a person's level of sexual experience, according to NJ.com.

On Wednesday, prosecutors recommended that Aichele serve a year in county jail. Her sentencing is set for July.

Aichele was ordered to register as a sex offender and must surrender her teaching license.

This story was originally published on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

The student was 17-years-old when he received the pictures from the teacher.
The student was 17-years-old when he received the pictures from the teacher.
court crime education snapchat social media teachers

Top Stories

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Politics Scott Morrison has confirmed the federal election will be held on May 18.

    AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler found

    AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler found

    Crime The Ambert Alert was issued by NSW Police

    What is your plan for Fingal Head?

    What is your plan for Fingal Head?

    Council News Community consultations to be held next month

    Kelly's feet are firing her across the globe

    Kelly's feet are firing her across the globe

    News Entertainer's gift has opened her eyes to the world