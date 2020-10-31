Teachers ‘outraged’ over decision to close schools

Murwillumbah High School year seven students Eva Tiffen, 12, and Jazmin Harris, 13, with Ben Franklin MLC and education Minister Sarah Mitchell. Photo: Jessica Lamb

Murwillumbah High School year seven students Eva Tiffen, 12, and Jazmin Harris, 13, with Ben Franklin MLC and education Minister Sarah Mitchell. Photo: Jessica Lamb

THE announcement a brand new mega school will be built in Murwillumbah has left many teachers "outraged" about potential school closures, according to the NSW Teachers Federation.

Earlier this week, the NSW Government announced its plans to bring together students from Murwillumbah Public School, Murwillumbah East Public School, Murwillumbah High School and Wollumbin High School at the Murwillumbah High School site.

The master plan will see the Murwillumbah High School site be redeveloped into a mega school.

But NSW Teachers Federation Deputy President Henry Rajendra said three out of the four public schools in the Murwillumbah area are targeted for closure.

"Public education provision for the citizens of Murwillumbah is under attack," Mr Rajendra said.

"The closure of public schools is the precondition for the government to sell off public land.

"Worse still, the decision to close the three schools was made with zero consultation with parents and teachers. The community has been blindsided and ambushed by this government announcement."

"This is simply an 'economies of scale' decision that will increase class sizes and cut teacher numbers."

Mr Rajendra said teachers supported school facility upgrades but not at the expense of closing public schools.

"The temerity of the government to firstly rundown our school buildings due to decades of maintenance neglect and then think we would welcome the closing of the same schools for the sake of an upgrade to another is offensive, divisive and mean," he said.

"All local public schools need and deserve major building upgrades.

"Indeed, should the government take notice of the needs of our community, they would instead be broadening public school provision in Murwillumbah by building public preschools on all existing public primary school sites."

"Teachers are outraged. We will work with parents and the broader community to oppose these closures."

"We call on the NSW Government to bring this whole matter to an immediate halt and engage with local parents and teachers before any further action is taken.

"It would be the decent and respectful thing to do.

"Our children deserve better treatment than this."