Tweed Coast Raiders LLT coach Trudi Carter.
Rugby League

Teams expect tough game

Michael Doyle
by
2nd May 2019 6:00 AM

LEAGUE-TAG: This week's LLT round-five clash between the Raiders and Mustangs holds high importance for each team.

The Raiders, on the back of a come-from-behind win last week, are aiming to keep up with the ladder leaders.

For the Mustangs, victory would help kickstart their season after a sluggish start that has yielded one win from four matches.

Raiders coach Trudi Carter expects Sunday's fixture to be tightly contested.

"This weekend's game, we cannot take Murwillumbah lightly at all - they were strong last year,” she said.

"We will be concentrating on positions and completing our set plays, taking the ball to the line and keeping our defence strong.”

Carter said her side were heading into the match full of confidence after coming from behind to beat Mullumbimby last weekend.

"The ladies' confidence has grown from last weekend's game,” she said.

"We went into half-time down and the game plan was not going the way we would have liked.

"The team regrouped at half-time and came out working together and committed to playing tight, fast footy and we won the game.”

Mustangs coach Nick Forrestery said his side had played well in defeat last week and would need a similar performance to be a chance of victory on Sunday.

"Honestly, we played pretty well last weekend,” he said.

"It was our best game attack-wise but they (Ballina) scored three brilliant individual tries.

"The Raiders' girls are really tough, grind it out and they win a lot of low-scoring games.

"We need to go with them, grind it out and be tough with them.”

Kick-off on Sunday is 10.45am, at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

Tweed Daily News

