Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teddy bears picnic will be held at Recreation Park, Tweed Heads tomorrow morning. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL
A teddy bears picnic will be held at Recreation Park, Tweed Heads tomorrow morning. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL
Community

Teddy Bears gather for picnic

3rd Sep 2019 3:00 PM

THURSDAY, September 5 will be the day the teddy bears have their picnic at Recreation Park. Children and their families will be sure of a big surprise when the local services host a free celebration from 9.30am for Child Protection Week.

There’ll be lots for children to see and do with face painting, arts and crafts and a free barbecue lunch.

The emergency services will also be at the event to display what they do best - protect the community.

However besides all the fun, the day is also about keeping children safe.

“The event will give parents the opportunity to brooch the often difficult subject of child safety,” said Jennifer Tranby-Hunter, one of the picnic’s organisers.

“There’s a lot of work goes into bringing the event together, but it’s worth it when you see all the little smiles.”

In past years more than 800 people have flocked to the picnic, which is hosted by Goodstart Tweed Heads, Cooloon Children Services,

For more information about the day phone 07 5524 7700 or email ths@goodstart.org.au

Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    2am airport arrest after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

    premium_icon 2am airport arrest after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

    Crime A BRITISH man has been arrested trying to board an overseas flight, after he was allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the North Coast.

    ‘Maggots crawling out his ears’: Family slams aged care

    premium_icon ‘Maggots crawling out his ears’: Family slams aged care

    News Taxpayers forked out $457 million for disgraced Bupa nursing homes

    ‘Bleeding everywhere’: Mum’s triple-0 nightmare

    premium_icon ‘Bleeding everywhere’: Mum’s triple-0 nightmare

    News "It’s bleeding so badly - we can’t stop the bleeding.”

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    News Want more ways to enjoy the news? Here's a great new tablet offer