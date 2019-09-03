Teddy Bears gather for picnic

THURSDAY, September 5 will be the day the teddy bears have their picnic at Recreation Park. Children and their families will be sure of a big surprise when the local services host a free celebration from 9.30am for Child Protection Week.

There’ll be lots for children to see and do with face painting, arts and crafts and a free barbecue lunch.

The emergency services will also be at the event to display what they do best - protect the community.

However besides all the fun, the day is also about keeping children safe.

“The event will give parents the opportunity to brooch the often difficult subject of child safety,” said Jennifer Tranby-Hunter, one of the picnic’s organisers.

“There’s a lot of work goes into bringing the event together, but it’s worth it when you see all the little smiles.”

In past years more than 800 people have flocked to the picnic, which is hosted by Goodstart Tweed Heads, Cooloon Children Services,

For more information about the day phone 07 5524 7700 or email ths@goodstart.org.au