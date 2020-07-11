Menu
A teenage boy has reportedly been attacked by a shark off Wooli. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is en route from Tamworth.
BREAKING: Teen killed by shark off North Coast beach

Mitchell Keenan
11th Jul 2020 3:10 PM
UPDATE 3.50pm: Sources have reported a 16-year-old male has been killed after a shark attack off Wooli Beach on Saturday.

It is understood the teenager was given CPR by emergency services on the scene after suffering severe lacerations from the attack, but the boy was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

Emergency services responded to the attack at around 2pm on Saturday with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter being called in from Tamworth.

Wooli and neighbouring beaches are closed following the incident.

Further information to come.

