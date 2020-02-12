Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy was airlifted to hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a bike but he later died from his injuries. Picture: TNV
A teenage boy was airlifted to hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a bike but he later died from his injuries. Picture: TNV
News

Teen bike rider dies after collision with car

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
12th Feb 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 16-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car while crossing a road on a bike in the state's Illawarra region on Tuesday night.

Police said the teenager was riding across Wattle Rd near Benson Ave in the Shellharbour suburb of Blackbutt when he collided with a white Nissan sedan just before 6pm.

People close by stopped to try and help the teen before ambulances arrived.

He suffered serious head and chest injuries and was taken in a critical condition by helicopter to Sydney Children's Hospital where he later died.

The 25-year-old female driver was uninjured in the crash and underwent mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Police established a crime scene and were last night investigating what happened.

More Stories

Show More
bike rider collision teenager

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Terminated’: Mayor’s right hand man gone

        premium_icon ‘Terminated’: Mayor’s right hand man gone

        Council News Tom Tate’s long-serving chief of staff has been “terminated” from his role as the Gold Coast mayor’s right hand man.

        SEE THE VIDEO: Bikie-busting cops raid home

        premium_icon SEE THE VIDEO: Bikie-busting cops raid home

        Crime Massive police operation involving more than 100 officers

        Failed Coast company director to front court

        premium_icon Failed Coast company director to front court

        Business Firm day tours between Noosa Heads and Byron Bay

        ‘Why is a 12 year old out and not at home?’

        premium_icon ‘Why is a 12 year old out and not at home?’

        Crime Govt under pressure to deal with 'kindergarten crooks'