Teen charged over coward-punch attack
A man is in a critical condition after he was allegedly struck and hit his head on the ground in Surfers Paradise.
A 19-year-old man allegedly lashed out at a 28-year-old Southport man just after 1am today, punching him in the face and causing him to stumble.
The 28-year-old then allegedly fell backwards, smashing his head onto the concrete ground.
It's understood the teenager had tried to start a separate fight on Orchid Avenue, the nightclub precinct of Surfers Paradise, minutes before he allegedly punched the 28-year-old.
The alleged victim remains in intensive care in Gold Coast University Hospital after spending hours in surgery after the fall left him with serious head injuries.
The 19-year-old Victorian man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and common assault.
He will appear at Southport Magistrates Court later in the day.