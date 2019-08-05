Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_GCB_REALESTATE_SUBURBPROFILE
QLD_GCB_REALESTATE_SUBURBPROFILE
Crime

Teen charged over savage attack on sleeping man

by Luke Mortimer
5th Aug 2019 11:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged with savagely bashing a homeless man in his sleeping bag at Coolangatta during Cooly Rocks On.

The 16-year-old boy from Coolangatta was arrested by Gold Coast Police on July 23.

He's been accused of grievous bodily harm over the alleged attack on the 59-year-old man, who was treated for serious injuries including a possible broken eye socket, nose and collarbone.

The 59-year-old homeless man was attacked while sleeping on Griffith St in Coolangatta. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
The 59-year-old homeless man was attacked while sleeping on Griffith St in Coolangatta. Picture: Scott Fletcher.

 

The man was attacked as he slept on the ground next to a building on Griffith St early in the morning, a day after popular nostalgia festival Cooly Rocks On began.

Police believe a glass bottle was used during the beating, which caused outrage in the Tweed and Coolangatta communities.

A spokeswoman for Gold Coast Police could not reveal how the teenager came to their attention.

Officers obtained CCTV footage from fixed safety cameras in Coolangatta during investigations.

The teenager cannot legally be identified.

He will be dealt with under provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

The arrest comes as Tweed and Gold Coast councils consider how to tackle a growing homelessness crisis on both sides of the state border.

It's particularly visible around some public areas, including Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads and Southport CBD.

More Stories

assault attack crime editors picks homless man sleeping back

Top Stories

    MISSING: Search continues for Theo Hayez

    premium_icon MISSING: Search continues for Theo Hayez

    News IT'S Missing Persons Week, and today we re-trace the backpacker's steps, and take a look at where the investigation is up to.

    P-plater pursued at more than 220kph in shocking chase

    P-plater pursued at more than 220kph in shocking chase

    Crime Car crashed near Qld border in 22km chase

    Popular burger joint forced to close

    premium_icon Popular burger joint forced to close

    Business Why small businesses are closing in this town

    Baa Baas will be better after 2019 rebuild

    premium_icon Baa Baas will be better after 2019 rebuild

    Rugby Union There's only one word to describe the Barbarians' 2019 season