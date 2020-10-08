Menu
A Tweed teenager has fronted court this week to apply for bail after allegedly committing more offences while on bail.
Teen charged with assault applies for bail

Jessica Lamb
8th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
AN 18-YEAR-old put his head in his hands when he heard the news he would remain in custody for allegedly continuing to offend while on bail.

Keegan Mani Hamilton appeared by videolink from custody at Clarence Correctional Centre in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday to apply for bail.

The Tweed teenager faces eight charges for three separate incidents this year.

He has pleaded guilty to using offensive language in public on Macgregor St in Tweed Heads but not guilty to resisting an officer on October 3.

Mr Hamilton is also charged with two counts of assault and one of assaulting a police officer on August 21.

He will also contest a failure to appear offence and two other charges which are listed for hearing on May 13, 2021.

Defence solicitor Riley Owen said this was his client's first time in custody.

He argued if remanded in custody, Mr Hamilton will lose significant opportunities to establish community links and employment.

Mr Owen said before Mr Hamilton was arrested he was about to attend a men's group and was looking for counselling for anger management.

Police prosecutor Alix Thom said Mr Hamilton was subject to a number of bails and has now been charged with further offending.

The court heard Mr Hamilton had been subject to a previous detention application in the proceedings already.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said Mr Hamilton was in a position where he must show cause why it was unjust for him to remain in custody for two of the alleged offences.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy cited Mr Hamilton's poor bail history for such a young person when he denied bail.

Mr Hamilton will remain in custody and return to court on November 16.

bail application twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

