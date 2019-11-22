Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being diagnosed with meningococcal B strain.
A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being diagnosed with meningococcal B strain.
Health

Teenager with meningococcal fights to survive

22nd Nov 2019 5:43 PM

A teenage boy is in a critical condition after contracting a B-strain of meningococcal.

The 17-year-old from Adelaide is being treated in hospital while nine people who had contact with him have been prescribed precautionary antibiotics.

There have been 27 cases of invasive meningococcal this year compared with 30 at the same time last year.

Of the 27 cases, 19 have been B strain, four Y strain and four W strain.

The teenage boy's case has not been linked to any other outbreaks or incidents.

disease health hospital meningococcal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police appeal for witnesses after man’s body found in park

        premium_icon Police appeal for witnesses after man’s body found in park

        Breaking Homicide Squad detectives are still processing a "crime" scene where a man’s body was found this morning

        New exhibition focuses on unsung heroes

        premium_icon New exhibition focuses on unsung heroes

        Art & Theatre For Country, for Nation, the first exhibition from the Memorial dedicated...

        Murwillumbah desperate to kickstart season this weekend

        premium_icon Murwillumbah desperate to kickstart season this weekend

        Cricket Coming off a crushing outright loss to Lennox Head last weekend, Murwillumbah sits...

        Limpinwood Rd upgrade after two deaths

        premium_icon Limpinwood Rd upgrade after two deaths

        Council News A pair of deaths in the space of a week prompted council to make immediate...