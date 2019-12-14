Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One teenage boy is dead and another injured after a fight broke out on the Gold Coast overnight.
One teenage boy is dead and another injured after a fight broke out on the Gold Coast overnight.
News

Teen dead after street fight, stabbing

by AAP
14th Dec 2019 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A teenage boy has died after he and another teen were stabbed during a fight between two groups on the Gold Coast.

The 17-year-old was stabbed in the chest and another male of the same age was stabbed in the chest and back during Friday night's melee on Surfers Paradise Boulevard.

Police say the fight broke out between two groups around 8.10pm, and some of those involved fled the scene.

Both teens were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where one later died.

attack brawl death editors picks stabbing tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government is powerless to stop water mining

        Government is powerless to stop water mining

        Politics The government says it has no authority to act as a community calls for it to stop water extraction from below a mountain.

        Risks too ‘significant’ to give stabbing accused bail

        premium_icon Risks too ‘significant’ to give stabbing accused bail

        News Woman charged with stabbing a teacher will spend Christmas in prison

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

        premium_icon Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

        News A dolphin has become trapped in a popular swimming spot