A teenager has died in a crash near Casino.
Teen dies in single vehicle crash near Casino

Cathy Adams
4th Oct 2020 8:05 AM
A TEENAGER died in a single-vehicle crash near Casino yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Ellangowan Road, east of Summerland Way, Casino, just before 3pm (October 3), following reports a BMW had left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver and sole occupant - a 17-year-old male - died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

casino nsw motorbike fatal northern rivers crash yorklea
Lismore Northern Star

