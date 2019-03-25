Menu
Lowri Hawkins was addicted to cocaine and vodka at age 12. Picture: Media Wales/Australscope
Teen addict’s amazing transformation

by Jacob Dirnhuber
25th Mar 2019 10:15 AM

A schoolgirl, who became hooked on cocaine and vodka at the age of 12, was forced to have an abortion as a child - when a 30-year-old man got her pregnant.

Lowri Hawkins would often do four lines of cocaine for breakfast before leaving her home in Wales to go to school.

At the height of her addiction she weighed just 31kg and had an abortion.

Robert Davies, now 37, was arrested and jailed for 10 years for abusing her and another girl at the time.

Davies had sex with Lowri, who was 13 at the time, after plying her with booze on Christmas Day in 2014.

But according to the brave teenager, she was able to turn her life around and now works to help the police identify teenage abuse victims.

 

Lowri now works to help the police in similar cases. Picture: Facebook
Lowri said her abuser took advantage of her young age.

"I wasn't listening. I was in a bad place, and he was giving me what I wanted, making out like he cared about me," Lowri said.

"He said he loved me, and I didn't care what anyone else said. In my own little bubble, I was happy.

"I was severely underweight - 31kg - my body was still craving drugs."

Lowri has now been clean for six years and is a mum to a little girl.

 

Lowri Hawkins has been clean for six years and lives a full and healthy life. Picture: Facebook
Now 19, Lowri helps Gwent Police to train new officers in dealing with teen sex abuse victims.

"For me, I've realised before you can do anything for anybody else, you need to love yourself," she said.

"I want to help other people, so I had to take those steps first to get myself in the right space."

She also is a picture of health after beating her addictions.

 

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

