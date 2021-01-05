Menu
A teenager has been found lying in a Sydney street overnight with critical injuries as police launch an investigation into what happened.
Crime

Teen found with horror head injuries

by Evin Priest
5th Jan 2021 8:13 AM

Police are searching for answers after finding a teenage boy with critical injuries lying in a residential street in Sydney's Hills District overnight.

Just before 10.30pm last night, emergency services were called to Perseus Circuit at Kellyville following the discovery of a 16-year-old boy suffering head injuries.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the teenager at the scene before rushing him to Westmead Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers attached to The Hills Police Area Command established a crime scene to investigate what happened.

Officers are continuing their inquiries to try and determine what caused the teenager's injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Castle Hill Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

