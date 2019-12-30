Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
30th Dec 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 17-year-old boy after a teenager sustained a serious stab wound outside a unit complex in North Booval on Saturday night.

It will be alleged around 11.30pm the boy was said to have forced an 18-year-old man out of a vehicle on Gledson St before "stabbing" him in the abdomen with a broken glass bottle.

A struggle ensued between the two teenagers, when the 17-year-old fell onto broken glass on the drive way.

The 18-year-old man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The 17-year-old, who was believed to be known to the victim, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

He has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

court news ipswich court north booval police teen stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Manhunt for armed bandits after terrifying crime rampage

        premium_icon Manhunt for armed bandits after terrifying crime rampage

        Crime Police are hunting for two armed, masked bandits following two terrifying hold ups overnight where they attempted to carjack a woman, stole another luxury car and...

        PLEA: Police speak out after 20th fatal in one district

        premium_icon PLEA: Police speak out after 20th fatal in one district

        News The toll climbs after another fatal crash on Saturday

        Elderly man missing from Coast aged care home

        Elderly man missing from Coast aged care home

        News Police are looking for help finding an elderly man

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        News They have urged other states and territories to do the same