Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A student in their early teens was taken to hospital yesterday.
A student in their early teens was taken to hospital yesterday.
Education

Student hospitalised after schoolyard confrontation

Ashley Pillhofer
21st Feb 2020 10:14 AM | Updated: 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STUDENT was taken to hospital after a physical confrontation at a Mackay school.

Paramedics were called to Mackay North State High about 8.30am yesterday where a patient in their early teens had sustained injuries to their head, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

An Education Queensland spokesman said the physical altercation involved two students.

The spokesman said school staff immediately contacted QAS as a "precaution".

"One student was transported to hospital by QAS for precautionary observation accompanied by a teacher as no contact could be made with the student's guardian," he said.

Mackay parents have raised concerns about a culture of student violence at schools across the region.

Footage allegedly showing a series of fights at Mackay North State High School was uploaded to a YouTube account named 'Mackay Fights' late last year.

The Education Queensland spokesman said the students were dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan.

"Mackay North State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment," he said.

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority.

"Mackay North State High School will continue to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students and maintain a safe learning environment for everyone in their school community."

More Stories

Show More
mackay north state high school mackay school fight mackay schools queensland department of education
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cheating husband jailed for killing his partner

        premium_icon Cheating husband jailed for killing his partner

        Crime An unfaithful husband whose wife died after he deliberately drove their car into a river to “vent his rage” has been jailed.

        • 21st Feb 2020 1:52 PM
        Third person charged over detained teacher case

        premium_icon Third person charged over detained teacher case

        News A third person has been charged over detained teacher case

        COUNTDOWN: 2 days until you can get locals Splendour tickets

        premium_icon COUNTDOWN: 2 days until you can get locals Splendour tickets

        News FIND out here when where and how to get your tickets to the 2020 music festival.

        Serial petrol thief ordered to cough up cash

        premium_icon Serial petrol thief ordered to cough up cash

        Crime Petrol thief steals from same service station four times