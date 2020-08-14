Teen in serious condition after nearly drowning
A TEENAGE boy has narrowly avoided drowning after he ran into trouble while swimming at a Gold Coast beach this afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the near-drowning incident off Pacific Pde and Lang St at Bilinga about 1.30pm, a spokesman said.
Paramedics treated the school-aged male at the scene before he was rushed to Tweed Hospital.
The boy was in a serious but stable condition.
Visitors are expected to flock to Gold Coast beaches this long weekend.
Surf Life Saving Queensland has urged swimmers to find a patrolled beach, to check conditions and to always swim between the red and yellow flags.
