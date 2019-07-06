Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old near Childers.
Police are investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old near Childers. FILE
News

Teen killed in Childers crash, two more in serious condition

Carolyn Booth
by
6th Jul 2019 6:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Childers overnight.

Initial investigations show about 6.30pm, a car travelling north on the Bruce Highway collided with a car travelling south, near the intersection of Old Creek Creek Rd.

Police have confirmed an 18-year-old Sippy Downs man, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two other men, both aged 18, who were travelling in the same car were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A 40-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, who were passengers in the second vehicle, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 56-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was not physically injured in the crash.

Investigators are seeking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam vision to contact police.

It's the second serious crash near Childers along the Bruce Highway this week.

On Tuesday a 65-year-old man was left with critical injuries after his car slammed into a truck that had jack-knifed and rolled across both lanes of the highway near Apple Tree Creek.

EARLIER: One person dead after horror Childers crash

crash editors picks fatality forensic crash unit police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Council confusion and chaos leads to documents being opened

    premium_icon Council confusion and chaos leads to documents being opened

    Council News It seems Tweed residents will be allowed to view legal advice given to council but only due to a bizarre misjudgement, and the mayor using her authority

    The Tweed business offering guilt-free desserts

    premium_icon The Tweed business offering guilt-free desserts

    Food & Entertainment And they've even shared some delicious recipes to make at home.

    Shock jock slams 'Green' Tweed Council as Mayor strikes back

    premium_icon Shock jock slams 'Green' Tweed Council as Mayor strikes back

    Council News "The Greens are arguing about a hospital. What are they on about?”

    Premiers still have injury worries

    premium_icon Premiers still have injury worries

    Rugby League The defending premiers will be aiming to maintain fourth spot