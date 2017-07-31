Teen king hit in junior soccer brawl can't sleep

Police are investigating but yet to lay any charges after a mass brawl erupted during an under-15s junior soccer fixture on the Gold Coast earlier this month.

THE mother of a 13-year-old knocked out by a man's alleged coward punched during junior soccer says her son struggles sleeping and may need counselling.

She initially feared a brain bleed or damage, saying her son was blindsided by the punch and left unconscious as a brawl erupted during an under-15s fixture at Mudgeeraba Soccer Club.

The mother, speaking out ahead of tomorrow's Football Gold Coast disciplinary hearing into the ugly incident, said it had left her son with a "crooked jaw" at the time and feeling insecure.

"I think he needs counselling because he cannot sleep. He never thought an adult would attack him - they are supposed to be there for you when something bad is happening.

"You are not even allowed to hit your own kids so for a stranger to hit one of yours kids, it's a nightmare."

