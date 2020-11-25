Menu
HOSPITAL TRANSFER: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is currently preparing a teenager injured in a motorcycle crash at 1am on November 25, to be transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital.
News

Teen motorcyclist flown to hospital with head trauma

Alison Paterson
25th Nov 2020 11:40 AM
AFTER a serious single vehicle crash, a teenage motorcycle driver was being transferred to Gold Coast University by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service s[spokesman Jimmy Keough said a crew was currently conducting an urgent inter hospital retrieval from Lismore Base Hospital to Gold Coast University.

"This is for a 17 year old male suffering a serious head injury following a motorcycle crash in the early hours of this morning in Lismore," he said.

"The male will be stabilised at Lismore by the helicopter critical care medical team prior to being flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition."

According to Ambulance NSW the incident occurred at 1am this morning at the roundabout of Oliver Ave and Pineapple Dve, Goonellabah.

Four road ambulance crews attended the incident and the teenager was taken to Lismore Base hospital.

It is understood police also attended.

lismore base hospital northern rivers crime news single-motorcycle crash westpac life saver rescue helicopter
