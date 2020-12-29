Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teen has been taken to hospital after being pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on the NSW Far North Coast.
A teen has been taken to hospital after being pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on the NSW Far North Coast.
Breaking

Teen pulled unconscious from North Coast swimming pool

Liana Boss
29th Dec 2020 4:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEEN has been taken to hospital after a near-drowning incident on the North Coast this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said three road ambulance crews were called to an Ocean Shores home about 3.15pm today.

At the property, a 17-year-old boy had been pulled unconscious from a residential swimming pool.

The teen was taken by road ambulance to The Tweed Hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also called to the scene but was not required to transport the patient, although the helicopter’s critical care medical team assisted at the scene.

The service said the teen was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital in a stable condition for further assessment and treatment.

near drowning northern rivers ambulance westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Party group told to stop trashing beaches or ‘rack off’

        Premium Content Party group told to stop trashing beaches or ‘rack off’

        Environment Byron’s deputy mayor has criticised the group who trashed Belongil Beach at the weekend.

        Process failures leave mystery for Lismore house fire case

        Premium Content Process failures leave mystery for Lismore house fire case

        News An inquest has heard of “inadequacies” and “missed opportunities”

        A view from the Tweed: 2020 in photos

        Premium Content A view from the Tweed: 2020 in photos

        News The Tweed Daily News has been there all the way through documenting the highs and...

        'Perfect' opportunity to help nurture your fellow blokes

        Premium Content 'Perfect' opportunity to help nurture your fellow blokes

        Health Could you be the face of this charity in the Northern Rivers?