Teen recovering after Murwillumbah stabbing

Aisling Brennan
by
1st May 2018 2:41 PM

A TEENAGE girl has been taken to the Tweed Hospital after she was allegedly stabbed during an altercation with another teen near the Murwillumbah swimming pool overnight.

Tweed Byron Police District established a crime scene at Queen St, Murwillumbah after a young female, 14, sustained injuries to her abdomen about 7.30pm on Monday.

A New South Wales Police media spokesperson confirmed the teen's injuries were not considered life threatening.

"The victim was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital then transferred to Tweed Hospital where she's undergone scans to determine the severity of the wound,” the spokesperson said.

The teenagers are believed to be known to each other.

Police detectives are investigating.

Tweed Daily News

