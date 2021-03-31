Teen wakes just before organs donated

A teenage boy who was declared dead after being hit by a van started blinking just hours before his organs were going to be donated.

Lewis Roberts, 18, started to wake up after his grieving relatives were told he was brain dead four days following the tragic crash.

Hours before he was set to undergo an operation to donate his organs, the teen began breathing on his own despite there being "zero chance" he would pull through, The Sunreports.

Two weeks ago, the former Leek High School pupil, from Blackshaw Moor, Staffordshire, appeared to have lost his fight for life at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Lewis was knocked over in Leek on the afternoon of Saturday, March 13.

Lewis Roberts, 18, started waking up after he was declared dead. Picture: Facebook

But now, he's reportedly getting stronger everyday following the "miracle" that has left his family more hopeful than ever.

A fundraising appeal has been set up for a teenager, with £2900 ($A5245) already donated.

Appeal organiser Chloe Roberts said: "On March 13, Lewis suffered catastrophic head injuries when he was struck by a van in his hometown of Leek and was flown to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

"Four days later, the doctors broke the news to our family that nothing more could be done as he had unfortunately suffered a 'brain stem death' and sadly passed away.

"After saying our goodbyes to Lewis, close family bravely agreed for his organs to be donated to help the lives of seven other people.

"This bought Lewis extra time before his life support machine was turned off. Just hours before Lewis' surgery, he began to breathe again on his own."

The 18-year-old's recovery has been dubbed a 'miracle'. Picture: GoFundMe

"A miracle any family could wish for after being told he had zero chance of pulling through.

"After this Lewis has carried on progressing. He has started to react to pain tests, moving his limbs on his own, and also moving his head from side to side, blinking and also moving his mouth.

"Every day, this boy is getting stronger.

"Many people have asked to send money for a pint for Lewis. Any money that is sent will be for Lewis when he is home and back on his feet.

"We would just like to say, as a family, thank you so much and we are very grateful for everyone's prayers and best wishes for Lewis."

Following the launch of the fundraising appeal, sister Jade Roberts, aged 28, told StokeonTrent Live: "Thank you so, so much to every single one of you who has donated. Lewis will be chuffed to bits.

"We cannot wait for him to wake up and see it."

Staffordshire Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

