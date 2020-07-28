Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen with rifle arrested in NSW primary school gun scare

by Sally Coates
28th Jul 2020 5:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A teenager with a rifle sparked an immediate primary school lockdown this afternoon with students holed up inside as police secured the scene and ambulance services ready to jump into action.

Police were called to Beckom Public School in the NSW Riverina, a primary school teaching students from kindergarten to year six, at 1.30pm this afternoon.

A young male was reported to be walking around the perimeter of the school grounds visibly carrying a large gun.

Beckom Primary School.
Beckom Primary School.

The reports sparked an immediate lockdown from the school as they waited for police.

NSW Police arrived on the scene and upon finding the male, arrested him.

and is currently assisting. The gun has been seized.

NSW Ambulance were aware of the incident, however the situation was controlled by police and the dispatch was cancelled.

Investigations are underway.

Originally published as Teen with rifle arrested in NSW primary school gun scare

More Stories

armed crime editors picks gun gun crime nsw crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gulls women set to take to the field in new competition

        premium_icon Gulls women set to take to the field in new competition

        News After an extended period on the sidelines, the women are about to see some footy action.

        NSW Gov refuses to reveal schools using toxic gas heaters

        premium_icon NSW Gov refuses to reveal schools using toxic gas heaters

        Politics Years after the state government promised to remove toxic heaters

        Man charged over violent break-in remains in custody

        premium_icon Man charged over violent break-in remains in custody

        Crime THE Queensland man is alleged to have broken into a North Coast home and injured...

        Reports a COVID-19 patient fled hospital debunked

        premium_icon Reports a COVID-19 patient fled hospital debunked

        News HEALTH district responds to rumours a positive COVID-19 patient absconded from...