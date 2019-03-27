Teenage driver trapped after car crashes into tree
A TEENAGE driver is trapped in a car and paramedics will attempt to stabilise her condition before she is transported to hospital.
An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said the incident which occurred at Tyalgum Rd, Eungella, south-west of Murwillumbah around 9.30am today.
She said three ambulance units and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were at the incident.
"This is a single motor vehicle accident into a tree and it looks like she has also brought down some power lines," the spokeswoman said.
"One person is trapped, possibly a 17-year-old woman and she is still in the vehicle."
Police and Fire & Rescue are also scene.
More to come.