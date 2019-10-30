Menu
Teenage mum smokes marijuana in front of police

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
30th Oct 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM

POLICE watched as a teenage mother smoked her bong while sitting on the floor of her bedroom.

Madison Robertson, 18, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 29 to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police attended the Frenchville home on October 3 at 11.15am for another matter and found Robertson sitting on the floor between a bed and a wall with her back to police.

He said police watched as she smoked "something" and afterwards, presented police with a bowl containing 0.3g of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said the court appearance had been a wake up for Robertson, who has an 18-month-old child, who has realised she had a dependency on marijuana.

The court heard Robertson had been sentenced to a 15-month probation order on September 9 and her probation officers have her signed up to drug courses.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Robertson to another probation order, for nine-months, to run concurrent with the 15-month one. No conviction was recorded.

