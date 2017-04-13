24°
News

Teenage parents flee hospital with newborn baby

JANET FIFE-YEOMANS, The Daily Telegraph | 13th Apr 2017 4:13 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE are appealing for help after a three-day-old girl was taken from Nepean Hospital during the night by her teenage parents.

Jenifer Morrison, 15, and her boyfriend, Jayden Lavender, 14, who is the baby's father, took their baby Aria Jayde Tanya from the hospital at around 12.30am.

It's believed the teenagers left the hospital on foot and are together.

In a Facebook post, Tracy Lavender welcomed the teenagers' new arrival.

(L) Baby girl Aria Jayde Tanya and her dad Jayden (R) Aria Jayde Tanya was taken from hospital by her parents.
(L) Baby girl Aria Jayde Tanya and her dad Jayden (R) Aria Jayde Tanya was taken from hospital by her parents.

"This is Jayden 1 hour and my Most beautiful Girl in the world Aria Jayde Tanya Lavender born 10/04/2017 she is daddy's girl 100% love you all Jayden Jenny Lavender and Aria," she wrote online.

Jayden Lavender, is described as being of caucasian appearance, with brown eyes, and short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing black and white hooded jumper.

Jenifer Morrison, is described as being of caucasian appearance with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white hooded, grey tracksuit pants and 'Ugg' boots.

(L) Jayden Lavender. Picture: Facebook (R) Jayden Lavender and Jenifer Morrison. Picture: Facebook
(L) Jayden Lavender. Picture: Facebook (R) Jayden Lavender and Jenifer Morrison. Picture: Facebook

It is believed there is a man with the children, but his identity is unknown. He was wearing a black 'Everlast' jumper.

Police said there were concerns for the welfare of all three children.

Police are asking the public to be on alert and report any sightings of the teenagers and baby. They have links to the state's Central Coast and Mount Druitt areas.

The young couple has a joint Facebook page where they profess their love for each other and she has taken his surname.

Their families knew about the pregnancy.

Ring triple-0 (000) to provide any information about this abduction.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  missing newborn baby

Nominate your flood hero

Nominate your flood hero

Commemorative book to raise funds for victims

Bill Shorten blames red-tape for delaying help

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten consoles Southern Cross Organic Butchery owner Alf Smith who will struggle to re-open his business.

Opposition leader visits flood victims in Murwillumbah

Police investigate ATM theft on North Coast

Police believe a white 2005 VZ Holden Commodore may be involved

Use Easter to reconnect, says flood recovery coordinator

STEPPING UP: Disaster recovery coordinator Euan Ferguson outside the disaster recovery centre.

Take time to check on your neighbours.

Local Partners

Use Easter to reconnect, says flood recovery coordinator

FLOOD recovery centres are closed on Good Friday and the coordinator behind efforts to get the Tweed on track says people should use the occasion to reconnect.

Hope dawning as sun shines through at Salt

BRAND NEW DAY: Sunrise over Salt Beach on the Tweed Coast.

Behind the Lens with Ryan Fowler

Bluesfest: Seven of the best

SHOW STOPPER : Singer Beth Hart is set to once again steal the stage as she performs several exclusive shows at Bluesfest 2017.

Who to see at Bluesfest this Easter

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

‘The worst thing anyone has done in 34 seasons of Survivor’

WARNING: Survivor spoilers ahead. If you’re watching the current season of US Survivor the episode discussed below airs 7:30pm tonight on GO

Bluesfest: Seven of the best

SHOW STOPPER : Singer Beth Hart is set to once again steal the stage as she performs several exclusive shows at Bluesfest 2017.

Who to see at Bluesfest this Easter

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah opens up about her acting fears

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

A Golden Opportunity

27 Vernon Avenue, Labrador 4215

House 3 1 2 Under Contract

Here's your opportunity to secure an absolute gem in a high demand area. This terrific home is situated on a spacious 551sqm block in a quiet street. It's...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Open for Inspection - Saturday 22 April 2017, 10-10.30am This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless...

Low maintenance townhouse living

23/2 Barrett Street, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 349,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 APRIL AT 12:00 - 12:30PM * Light filled living and dining that open out to your private outdoor entertaining area *...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

Renovated Unit in a Prime Greenbank Location

4/2 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

In a central, ultra-convenient location this unit is walking distance to the River, Tweed Mall Shopping Centre, Tweed Heads Bowls Club and the Hospital. The...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

This large family residence presents an immediate impression of size and ease of family living

181 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $695,000

All four bedrooms are large in size with built-in robes, ceiling fans and are dressed in neutral tones. The stylish two-pac kitchen is a chef's dream with its'...

This attractive free-standing duplex is just the ticket if you&#39;re looking for easy maintenance, independent living

1/21 Alexander Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 1 435,000

* Three bedrooms, two bathrooms * Master with built-in robe and ensuite * Open plan living area leading out to a large covered rear patio * Stylish kitchen...

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $570,000-$590...

Town Home 1 - $590,000-$620,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a - $570,000-$590,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, grassed...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!