Police are investigating an alleged attempted robbery of a P-plater who was approached by two men while sitting in his car.
Crime

Teenager allegedly threatened with knife in Murwillumbah

Michael Doyle
by
11th Jul 2019 5:37 PM
POLICE are appealing for witnesses after the alleged attempted robbery of a teenager who was driving his car through Murwillumbah.

Two men allegedly approached the car of a 17-year-old male at the intersection of Wharf St and Commercial Rd this afternoon before 4pm.

One of the men was allegedly carrying a knife when they asked for money and threatened the P-plater before fleeing.

Police are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or go online to nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

