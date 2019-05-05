Teenager arrested over Casuarina car thefts

A learner driver has been arrested following an alleged car theft in Casuarina.

A LEARNER driver who allegedly crashed a stolen Toyota Hilux in Casuarina and fled the scene has been arrested.in relation to a number of stolen cars.

About 1am Saturday, Tweed police received numerous calls about a stolen Toyota Hilux being driven in the Casuarina area.

A short time later the vehicle was involved in a minor collision which saw the driver flee the scene.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District patrolled the area and located a 16-year-old boy in the driver's seat of a Volkswagen Golf on Windsong Way.

The boy was arrested while he was attempting to start the vehicle. A female passenger, aged 15, was also arrested.

It's alleged the boy broke into another parked vehicle at the same location and stole the keys to the Golf.

Both the boy and girl were taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where the boy was charged with enter vehicle without consent of owner, take and drive conveyance, learner not accompanied, custody of knife in public place and malicious damage.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Children's Court on Monday.

The girl is expected to be dealt with under the Young Offender's Act.